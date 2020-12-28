Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Temirbolat relieved of the post of Executive Secretary of Culture Ministry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 December 2020, 16:39
Temirbolat relieved of the post of Executive Secretary of Culture Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Temirbolat has been relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

By the instruction of the Head of State Bakytzhan Temirbolat was relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Temirbolat is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He has been serving as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports since July 2019.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships