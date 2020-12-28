Temirbolat relieved of the post of Executive Secretary of Culture Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Temirbolat has been relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

By the instruction of the Head of State Bakytzhan Temirbolat was relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Temirbolat is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He has been serving as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports since July 2019.