    Television and Radio Complex of Kazakh President to release ‘New Kazakhstan’ documentary

    15 January 2022, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the release of a new documentary «New Kazakhstan. How it’s going to be», Kazinform reports.

    According to the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the documentary will be aired on several republican TV channels.

    «The tragic events of the first days of 2022 in Kazakhstan will go down in history as the Almaty tragedy. Watch the new documentary by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan «New Kazakhstan. How it’s going to be» on Astana TV, CTV, Kazakh TV, Khabar and EL ARNA TV channels,» the press release reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency New Kazakhstan
