    Tehran to launch new flight to Manchester, UK, as of July 4

    22 June 2020, 09:55

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IranAir) is to launch a new connection flight from Tehran to Manchester, the UK, as of July 4.

    The new flight will take place every Saturdays, IranAir has stated, IRNA reports.

    And the return flight will be launched from Manchester in the same day.

    Iranian airlines has over seven flights to different European cities including Milan in Italy, Stockholm in Sweden, London in the United Kingdom, Madrid in Spain and Düsseldorf in Germany.

    Some parts of IranAir's plan for increasing flights to Europe were postponed after the Dec 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

    For more information, the passenger can visit www.ebooking.iranair.com.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

