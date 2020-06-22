Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tehran to launch new flight to Manchester, UK, as of July 4

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 June 2020, 09:55
Tehran to launch new flight to Manchester, UK, as of July 4

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IranAir) is to launch a new connection flight from Tehran to Manchester, the UK, as of July 4.

The new flight will take place every Saturdays, IranAir has stated, IRNA reports.

And the return flight will be launched from Manchester in the same day.

Iranian airlines has over seven flights to different European cities including Milan in Italy, Stockholm in Sweden, London in the United Kingdom, Madrid in Spain and Düsseldorf in Germany.

Some parts of IranAir's plan for increasing flights to Europe were postponed after the Dec 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

For more information, the passenger can visit www.ebooking.iranair.com.


Tourism   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims