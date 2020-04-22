Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tehran, Moscow, Ankara confirm plans to hold Syria summit in Iran

22 April 2020, 21:34
Tehran, Moscow, Ankara confirm plans to hold Syria summit in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Javad Zarif, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, have confirmed plans to hold the next round of talks on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format on Iran’s soil, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

«The ministers highlighted the need to continue consultations and coordination at the highest level between three countries, stressing that the Astana process is the most important and effective way of ironing out the Syrian crisis,» the statement reads.

The document says that «the sides have confirmed plans to hold the sixth round of talks between the leaders of the Astana process guarantor states in Iran as soon as the situation with the coronavirus normalizes.»

The politicians also discussed «the latest events in Syria and in the region <...> the situation in Idlib, the constitutional committee and the need to cancel unilateral sanctions.» «The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government [in Damascus] over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror,» the press service said.

The three-way ministerial meeting was held in the format of a teleconference.

The latest round of negotiations between Russia, Turkey and Iran in the Astana format took place on December 10-11, 2019, in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was scheduled for March 2020. In early April, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousawi said that before the coronavirus pandemic the consultations had been expected to be held in Iran.

Source: TASS


Photo credit: AP


Armed conflicts   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty