    Tehran International Tourism Exhibition to be held in person, online

    29 January 2021, 14:40

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry, Vali Teymouri said on Wednesday that Tehran International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition will be held in person and online on February 23-26, 2021.

    Referring to the details and description of how to hold the Tehran International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition, Teymouri said that Tehran International Tourism & Handicrafts Exhibition will be held in person and online from February 23 to 26, 2021 following health protocols, IRNA reports.

    He added that 12,000 meters have been planned for the booths of the Tehran Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition.

    According to the coordination with the International Organization of Exhibitions, the principles and health protocols of holding the exhibition in certain conditions of the COVID-19 outbreak have been put on the agenda, he stressed.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

