Tehran Int’l Book Fair kicks off

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 34th edition of the Tehran International Book Fair has kicked off in the Iranian capital.

The fair opened on Wednesday under the slogan of «Future is worth reading.»

Some 200 booksellers, 100 foreign publishers and 2,700 domestic publishers will participate in the prestigious event from May 10 to May 20, IRNA reports.

This year's fair has also a virtual section for booksellers.