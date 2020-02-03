Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tehran-Bishkek- Dushanbe flight launched

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 February 2020, 20:15
Tehran-Bishkek- Dushanbe flight launched

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's diplomatic mission in Tajikistan announced on Monday that flight between Tehran-Bishkek-Dushanbe has been launched.

Iran's aviation organization authorized the flight connecting Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to help facilitate travels of nationals and tourists between these countries, IRNA reports.

Based on the schedule, the flight will be made on Mondays at 4 AM and the returning flight will also be made at 1 PM (local time) from Bishkek on the same date.

The embassy announced that Dushanbe-Mashad flight had already been kicked off.


Transport   Kyrgyzstan    Tajikistan   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed