Teens get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Taldykorgan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2021, 19:12
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Taldykorgan city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the first batch of the Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine was delivered to the city on November 11. 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were disseminated across the region to vaccinate pregnant women, nursing mothers as well as children and teens aged 12-18.

There are 225,810 people in Almaty region who are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 147,000 teens, 34,510 pregnant women and 44,300 nursing mothers.

One of the students of local universities Sultan Zhanibek, 17, was one of the first to get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in the region. He says he decided to get vaccinated after having a severe case of the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in teens 12 through 18 years of age as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers.


