    Teenager dies from tick bite in Turkistan region

    11 July 2023, 11:16

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Turkistan region reports a teenager’s death from a tick bite, Kazinform learned from Khabar24.

    At a briefing held on Monday, sanitary doctors said that the 15-year-old boy had not applied for a medical care.

    48 patients are suspected to suffer from the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in the region today. The diagnosis has been confirmed for nine of them.

    The latest CCHF contamination cases have been detected in six districts of the region and in the city of Turkistan.

    Specialists say it is impossible to fully eradicate ticks although sanitary works are carried out constantly.

    According to the local sanitary-epidemiological control department, 985 people have applied to the hospitals for tick bites since early 2023.

    «Unfortunately, a 15-year-old boy died from a tick bite because of late hospitalization,» the department said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

