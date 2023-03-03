Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Teenage boy slashes classmate with knife at Hiroshima school

3 March 2023, 16:01
Teenage boy slashes classmate with knife at Hiroshima school Photo: english.kyodonews.net

HIROSHIMA. KAZINFORM - A 13-year-old boy slashed a classmate with a kitchen knife at a junior high school in Hiroshima on Friday, causing minor injuries to the victim, the local education board said, Kyodo reports.

The boy told a teacher that the attack, which took place around 8:15 a.m. in one of the school's restrooms, was indiscriminate, according to the education board in the western Japanese city. He likely brought the knife with him from home.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries to his left arm and other parts of his body.

The incident comes just days after a knife-wielding 17-year-old trespassed at a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, and attacked a teacher who tried to stop him from entering a classroom.


Related news
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
Man nabbed for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano
Japan targets 85% taking paternity leave in FY2030 to tackle low birthrate
Теги:
Read also
Death toll from earthquake in Pakistan, Afghanistan rises to 12
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News