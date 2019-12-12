Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    TechWomen 2020 application now open

    12 December 2019, 20:36

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM TechWomen, a professional mentorship and exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is accepting applications for their 2020program. Women STEM professionals in Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East are eligible to apply.

    2020 TechWomen Eligibility Requirements

    Applicants must:

    Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement.

    Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

    Be proficient in written and spoken English.

    Be citizens and permanent residents of Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe at the time of application and while participating in the program.

    Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa.

    Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the «visa lottery») in the past five years.

    Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

    Preference will be given to applicants who:

    Demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders in their chosen professional track through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities and education.

    Are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls.

    Have limited or no prior experience in the United States.

    Have a proven record of voluntary or public service in their communities.

    Have a demonstrated track record of entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation.

    Demonstrate a willingness to participate in exchange programs, welcome opportunities for mentoring and new partnership development, and exhibit confidence and maturity.

    The online application is available: http://bit.ly/techwomen2020

    The application will close on 09:00AM PST (GMT-08:00), Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023