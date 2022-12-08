Technical error halts all trains in Sweden

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM All train traffic in Sweden came to a standstill on Wednesday evening, due to a technical error, Xinhua reported.

Just before 6 p.m. local time, trains were ordered to proceed slowly to the next station after phone contact between traffic control centers and trains was interrupted, Swedish Daily Dagens Nyheter (DN) reported.

Bengt Olsson, press manager at the Swedish Transport Administration, told DN that it was a precautionary measure, as train drivers are warned over the phone should a vehicle get stuck at a railroad crossing or a person end up on the track.

«We have no idea what caused the error, but it means we had to stop the traffic,» Olsson said.

He also said that it was too early to draw any conclusions about what had caused the error.

DN said it was not yet known when the problem would be resolved.





Photo: news.cn