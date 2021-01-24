Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Teaser for Dimash’s new video ‘Golden’ released

    24 January 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A teaser for Dimash Kudaibegen's new video clip for the musical composition Golden has been released, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

    The new music video for the composition ‘Golden’ will present to the audience a completely new and different format in the artist’s work.

    «Creativity must know no boundaries. We must always work to surprise our audiences because we are artists. This is our profession,» commented Dimash on his upcoming release.

    The premiere of the video ‘Golden’ will take soon.

    As a reminder, the musical composition of «Golden» is available for listening and purchasing on all music streaming platforms: Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Deezer, Yandex, etc.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Events
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued