Teaser for Dimash’s new video ‘Golden’ released

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2021, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A teaser for Dimash Kudaibegen's new video clip for the musical composition Golden has been released, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

The new music video for the composition ‘Golden’ will present to the audience a completely new and different format in the artist’s work.

«Creativity must know no boundaries. We must always work to surprise our audiences because we are artists. This is our profession,» commented Dimash on his upcoming release.

The premiere of the video ‘Golden’ will take soon.

As a reminder, the musical composition of «Golden» is available for listening and purchasing on all music streaming platforms: Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Deezer, Yandex, etc.


