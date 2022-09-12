Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture
Teaser for Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video released
12 September 2022, 10:27

Teaser for Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Story of One Sky is the title of Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video to be premiered at his fan meeting in Almaty on September 24, Kazinform reports.

«Dimash Qudaibergen's 12-minute work is dedicated to the unity of people on our planet. We are all divided into races, nations and religions, but we are all children of one planet and live under one sky. Life is of the highest value. No sacred book calls for killing people. We must learn to be friends, to prevent the suffering of millions of children. The future of our planet and the future of people is in our hands, let there be peace in the world. We are children of one Home, one Earth, and one Heaven,» a post on the singer’s Instagram account reads.


Screen from video


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive