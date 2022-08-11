Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tearful Serena Williams begins farewell tour as she loses at Canadian Open
11 August 2022 20:46

Tearful Serena Williams begins farewell tour as she loses at Canadian Open

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORMCarrying a bouquet of flowers and wiping a tear from her eye, Serena Williams waved to the raucous crowd on Wednesday a day after her announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis, CNN reports.

The 23-time grand slam champion was defeated 6-2 6-4 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto -- her first match since penning an article in Vogue explaining that «the countdown has begun» and that she will «evolve away from tennis.»

«As I said in the article, I'm terrible at goodbyes. But goodbye, Toronto,» she said in an on-court interview after the match.

Together with her older sister Venus, she helped transform the sport, regularly winning grand slams in both singles and doubles tennis.

The 40-year-old has accumulated 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles which includes 39 grand slam titles -- 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

A farewell presentation ended with Williams accepting a gift from the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.


Photo: edition.cnn.com

Read also
COVID-19 kills 84 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE announces 861 new COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea – UNHCR
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for first time since March 25
Japan’s summer holidays in full swing with lack of COVID restrictions
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
Despite winter, Brazil sees highest-ever average temperature in July
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases fall; deaths rise to 3-month high
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday
2 Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh President, UN General Assembly President to meet
4 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
5 Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

News

Archive