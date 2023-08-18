Team of 86 UAE athletes to participate in JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 in Astana

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM A team of 86 athletes from the UAE is set to participate in the JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023, scheduled to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced.

The event, spanning four days from 22nd to 25th August, will bring together around 1,100 athletes representing 44 nations, who will compete across various age divisions, including U16, U18, and U21, WAM reports.

In the lead-up to the championship, the National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, is engrossed in an intensive training camp and is aiming to build upon their recent achievements, including title wins at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship held in Thailand in February.

The National Team is regarded one of the strongest in the world. In the 27th edition of the World Championship hosted by Abu Dhabi last year, the U16 team succeeded in achieving 19 medals, while the U18 team won 17 and the U21 team earned 17.

These achievements significantly contributed to securing the championship title for the third year in a row. During the 26th edition of the World Championship, also held in the UAE capital, the U21 team secured 17 medals, while the U18 team scooped 15.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, «I have full faith in our talented UAE team to deliver a stellar performance on the international stage once again. Their commitment to excellence and their relentless training regimen have prepared them to represent our nation with honor and distinction and raise the nation’s flag high.»

«The JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 marks the UAE team’s fifth international participation this year. Also, the team had the championship title in the past three editions. Our athletes’ dedication to perfecting their skills and their eagerness to compete at the highest level is truly commendable. We are steadfast in our belief that they will not only make us proud but also inspire aspiring athletes across the UAE,» Al Dhaheri added.

Ramon Lemos, the Head Coach of the UAE National Team, said, «Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and tactical refinement. Their determination to excel is matched only by their technical prowess. As their coach, I am confident that they are primed to make a lasting mark on the international jiu-jitsu landscape. We are currently in the final stages of preparation, focusing on enhancing their physical and mental strength. I have absolute confidence that they will give their utmost effort, filling us all with pride.»

Omar Alsuwaidi, competing in the Under 21, 56kg category, expressed his determination, and said he and his team are committed to replicating their past medal achievements. «I am filled with excitement and honor as I take on the role of representing the UAE on this remarkable stage once again. My teammates and I share an unwavering commitment to not only showcase our skills but also embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering dedication.»