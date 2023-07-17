Team Kazakhstan wins 5 medals at IPhO 2023 in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Physics Olympiad 2023 has wrapped up in Tokyo, Japan, on July 17 with 415 school students from 83 countries participating in it, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.



Team Kazakhstan members won four silver and one bronze medals. They are

Yersultan Pitebay, 12th grade student of Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School

Alisher Yerkebayev, 12th grade student of Aktobe-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School

Margulan Nursagatov, 10th grade student of Almaty-based No165 Specialized Lyceum

Doszhan Bissimbi, 11th grade student of Almaty-based Miras International School

Dair Nurtayev, 11th grade student of Pavlodar-based No8 Lyceum for Gifted Children

Team leaders are Samat Maxutov, PhD, Dean of the Suleyman Demirel University, and Andrey Sidorenko, PhD student of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Over the years of participation in the IPhO, Kazakh school students have won 114 medals in total – 14 gold, 45 silver, 29 bronze medals and 25 certificates of honour.

The International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) is the most prestigious international physics competition for secondary school students. Aimed at testing the highest level of knowledge, critical thinking, problem solving, presentation and analysis skills, as well as hands-on skills in theoretical and experimental physics, the IPhO is organized annually in different countries.