Team Kazakhstan land in Cordoba Billie Jean King play-offs vs. Argentina

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2021, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan is in Cordoba for their clash with Argentine in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The contest postponed earlier due to COVID-19 health concerns will be held at the Cordoba Lawn Tennis Club on April 16-17.

Yaroslava Shvedova, Zarina Diyas, and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan were the first to arrive in Cordoba from Charleston, U.S.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina joined her teammates one day later. She travelled all the way from Switzerland where she won the ITF W60 tournament.

Yulia Putintseva who played her quarterfinal match at the Volvo Open 500 is expected to arrive in Cordoba soon.

Shvedova and Diyas have already had their first training session in Cordoba. Diyas admitted that the journey to Cordoba wasn’t the easiest one, but the first training session was quite good.


