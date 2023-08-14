Team Kazakhstan is 5th at II CIS Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The closing ceremony of the II CIS Games was held in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform reports.



The guests enjoyed a rich concert program, bright performances, the parade of athletes etc. The athletes were awarded 246 sets of medals within 10 days of competition.

Team Kazakhstan ranked 5th at the event, after Belarus, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Team Russia became the winner of the II CIS Games.

The III CIS Games will be held in Azerbaijan in 2025.

Fencers Anastassiya Kochetkova and Yaroslava Poner, karatekas Nikol Tsengel, Laura Alikul, Liya Koshkarbayeva and swimmer Yegor Popov won gold medals.

Karateka Batyrgali Abilmansur, swimmers Anastassiya Yermakova and Maksim Skozobtsov, and sambo wrestlerы Arailym Abenova became the silver medalists of the event. Besides, the team won another silver medal in modern pentathlon.

Bronze medals were won by female wrestlers Anastassiya Panasovich and Asylzat Sagymbay, swimmers Darya Toktabayeva, Nurdavlyat Abzhapparov and Maksim Skazobtsov, sambo wrestlers Yelaman Koishibayev, Aruzhan Satova, Azman Alayeva, Aizhan Zhylkybayeva and Shynar Abatova. The Kazakh team won also a bronze medal in freestyle mixed relay and field hockey.