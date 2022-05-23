Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Team Kazakhstan in top 3 of 2022 multi-sport Gymnasiade in Normandy

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2022, 12:38
Team Kazakhstan in top 3 of 2022 multi-sport Gymnasiade in Normandy

ROUEN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren collected 85 medals at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade in Normandy, France, including 32 gold, 32 silver and 21 bronze medals, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov.

Team Kazakhstan was among the top 3 best squads at the largest international multi-sport event in Normandy. Kazakhstani schoolchildren clinched medals in taekwondo, swimming, track-and-field athletics, judo, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, fencing, boxing, and other sports.

This was the first time Kazakhstan took part in the event together with over 3,500 participants from almost 70 countries of the world.

Minister Aimagambetov took to his Telegram channel to extend congratulations to our schoolchildren on their achievements.

In his message he said the medals is the result of training, perseverance, discipline and ambitiousness. He also went on to thank the teachers, trainers and parents for their contribution.


Government of Kazakhstan   Sport   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings