Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Team Kazakhstan arrive in Minsk for 2nd CIS Games

    4 August 2023, 15:14

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes have arrived at Minsk National Airport to take part in the 2nd CIS Games.

    «Very few competitions have been held following the pandemic, and the athletes who came in today will compete at such a level for the first time. It is very interesting to see how they will be able to prove their worth,» Tatiana Nazarova, Kazakhstan's senior reserve coach, said. The fact that the Games are open to competitors from any country makes the event even more competitive and exciting, she added, BelTA reports.

    Member of Kazakhstan's national team Maxim Sanzhev admitted that the journey to Minsk was quite long, with transfers, but it didn't spoil the team's mood. «Many athletes traveled by air for the first time. I have never been to Belarus before. I feel quite nervous ahead of the discus and hammer throw competitions, but I try to concentrate on achieving my goals,» he said.

    «I have never been to Belarus either. I am keen to see Minsk's architecture and walk around the city. Speaking of the competitions, I am determined to achieve good results. Perhaps I will meet rivals, with whom I have already competed, and this will give me more confidence,» athlete Margarita Kosinova said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    CIS Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Doping scandal: Final decision on Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto not made yet
    Astana's Gazzoli and Scaroni take 1-2 in Arctic Race of Norway Stage 2
    Kazakh judoka grabs 1st medal at Zagreb Grand Prix 2023
    2023 World Athletics Championships to start Saturday
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    2 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    3 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    4 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation
    5 FIFA president hails "best ever" Women's World Cup