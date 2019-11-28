Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Teachers’ salary to be increased by 25%, Education Minister

Alzhanova Raushan
28 November 2019, 12:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since 2020 the Ministry of Education plans to increase salaries of teachers by 25%, this was voiced by Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister for Education, at a plenary session of the Majilis.

«In the framework of the instructions, given by the President of Kazakhstan during the August Conference, the teachers’ salaries will be doubled within the next four years. Thus, beginning from 2020 salaries of teachers will be increased by 25%», said the Minister presenting a bill «On the status of a teacher».

According to his words, the Ministry will also perform additional double payments for classroom teachers; payments for teaching skills; teachers’ annual leave extension to 56 days; additional payment for mentorship.

Moreover, educators having Master’s degree will get extra payment in the amount of 10 Monthly Calculation Index (KZT25250).

