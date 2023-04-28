Teachers go on strike in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – From 3,000 to 5,000 demonstrators marched through the Belgian capital on April 27 to express secondary school teachers’ concerns about the new reforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The demonstrators gathered outside Brussels-South railway station on Thursday morning for their fifth protest in the past year. Teachers are protesting new reforms being promoted by Caroline Desir, Minister of Education, Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

The protesters demand to revise the salaries and improve the education system that takes into account the needs of teachers and students with reasonable class sizes.