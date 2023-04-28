Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Teachers go on strike in Brussels

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 April 2023, 08:55
Teachers go on strike in Brussels Photo: rtbf.be

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – From 3,000 to 5,000 demonstrators marched through the Belgian capital on April 27 to express secondary school teachers’ concerns about the new reforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The demonstrators gathered outside Brussels-South railway station on Thursday morning for their fifth protest in the past year. Teachers are protesting new reforms being promoted by Caroline Desir, Minister of Education, Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

The protesters demand to revise the salaries and improve the education system that takes into account the needs of teachers and students with reasonable class sizes.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers