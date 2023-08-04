Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

Teacher stabbed at high school in Daejeon

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 August 2023, 10:11
DAEJEON. KAZINFORM - An unidentified man stabbed a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon and ran away, police said Friday, Yonhap reports.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.

The teacher in his 40s was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly looked for the victim at a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

According to police, a witness reported hearing the teacher saying, «It is my fault.»

Police said they are currently tracking the suspect.


