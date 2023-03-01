Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Teacher attacked by knife-wielding teenager in school near Tokyo

1 March 2023, 17:03
Teacher attacked by knife-wielding teenager in school near Tokyo Photo: Kyodo

SAITAMA. KAZINFORM - A knife-wielding teenager trespassed into a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo and attacked a teacher on Wednesday, local police said, Kyodo reports.

The 17-year-old high school student slashed the teacher's upper body several times. He was subdued by other teachers at the scene and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 60-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening and no students were hurt, according to the local fire department and education board.

«I wanted to kill anyone,» the suspect was quoted by police as saying.

The teenage boy had attempted to enter a classroom at the school in Toda while students were taking a test, and got into a scuffle with the teacher who had been proctoring, the police said.

The high school student from the neighboring city of Saitama has also hinted at his involvement in a recent spate of dead, mutilated cats found in the city, investigative sources said.

The junior high school made an emergency call and evacuated students to the school's ground.


