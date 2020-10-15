Go to the main site
    Teacher and 3 pupils tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangistau rgn

    15 October 2020, 19:46

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM A teacher and three schoolchildren contracted coronavirus infection in Mangistau region since the beginning of the new school year, head of the epidemiological division of the goods and services quality and safety control department Berdibek Karaitayev said.

    As soon tested positive two of the pupils were transferred to distance learning. Another student is put under quarantine. As a result all his classmates are under quarantine as well. The contact persons pass test for coronavirus on the 7 th day of quarantine. If tested negative they will attend school. A teacher at one of the schools in Munaily district was tested positive for COVID-19.

    Since the start of the pandemic 43 pupils and 23 teachers contracted the novel virus in Mangistau region at large.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

