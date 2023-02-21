Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market

    21 February 2023, 14:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM In 2022, Tengizchevroil supplied 87% of its processed commercial gas to the country's domestic market, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Henceforth, all processed commercial gas will be supplied to the domestic market, namely, to single operator JSC QazaqGas. We do not plan to export it,» TCO General Manager Darmen Aronov said.

    Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government together with the shareholders of Tengiz oilfield to redirect additional 2 billion cubic meters of gas to the domestic market.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan TCO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
    5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn