    TCO’s Tengiz reports 10 coronavirus infected workers

    26 April 2020, 12:44

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Ten coronavirus infected workers have been revealed at Tengiz field. It is worth noting that the number of Covid-19 infected patients in the region reached 98, reports the Operational Headquarters ensuring emergency regime in Atyrau region.

    The infected workers were hospitalized in a quarantine hospital. Currently, the condition of the patients is satisfactory.

    It is worth noting that 2652 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 479 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 842 in the city of Almaty, 162 in the city of Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 108 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region,104 in Zhambyl region, 116 in West Kazakhstan region, 113 in Karaganda region, 43 in Kostanay region, 177 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 94 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region 108 in Turkestan region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Tengiz
