Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

TCO’s Tengiz reports 10 coronavirus infected workers

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 April 2020, 12:44
TCO’s Tengiz reports 10 coronavirus infected workers

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Ten coronavirus infected workers have been revealed at Tengiz field. It is worth noting that the number of Covid-19 infected patients in the region reached 98, reports the Operational Headquarters ensuring emergency regime in Atyrau region.

The infected workers were hospitalized in a quarantine hospital. Currently, the condition of the patients is satisfactory.

It is worth noting that 2652 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 479 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 842 in the city of Almaty, 162 in the city of Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 108 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region,104 in Zhambyl region, 116 in West Kazakhstan region, 113 in Karaganda region, 43 in Kostanay region, 177 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 94 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region 108 in Turkestan region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Tengiz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA