Tazhin chairs meeting on Rukhani Janghyru Program's Implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Marat Tazhin has chaired today a meeting of the National Commission for the Implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru Program, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the results of implementation of the program in two and a half years and determined the objectives for the oncoming period.

Welcoming the participants, Marat Tazhin noted that a large-scale work had been conducted in all the areas of the program.

Thus, the transition to the Latin alphabet is underway as per the governmental action plan.

As for the New Humanities Knowledge project, 48 textbooks in philosophy, political science, world history, economy, theory of literature, international law, oriental studies, pedagogics and other sciences, were translated into Kazakh and published in Kazakhstan as part of cooperation with Cambridge University Press and Oxford University Press. More than 300 university tutors, editors, translators and linguists participated in this work. The textbooks were delivered to 113 universities of the country and are highly praised by faculty and students. The e-versions of the books were published on the website of the Open University of Kazakhstan portal.

1,800 educational, cultural and sports facilities were built and 1,500 more were reconstructed under the Tugan Zher (Homeland) project, with the participation of more than 10,000 philanthropists.

The Anthology of Poetry and Prose of Kazakhstan was for the first time published in 6 languages of the UN under the Modern Culture of Kazakhstan in the Global World project. The presentation of the Anthology is scheduled for September 2019.

28 historical sites were reconstructed under the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan project. The construction of Otyrar and Tamgaly visitor centers will be completed soon.

The legislation on protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites is being improved. A series of documentaries about Kazakhstan’s sacred sites was made in cooperation with BBC World News and Euronews.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports drafted some proposals on facilitation of philanthropy in culture. The Ministry of Education and Science developed a mechanism of financial encouragement of the students for volunteering.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State commissioned to launch a number of new projects.

On September 4-6, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the I Forum of Asian Writers which will bring together the writers from about 40 countries.

At the end of August, The Night of Museums project will be launched across Kazakhstan which will be held every fourth Saturday of each month from 09:00pm to 03:00am.

Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Malik Murzalin, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, Vice Minister of Education and Science Fatima Zhakypova took the floor at the meeting.