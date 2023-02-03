Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Tau Go app for amateur mountain hikers set to be launched in Kazakhstan

    3 February 2023, 18:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14 rescue efforts for 147 tourists in mountains have been carried out during this winter in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Ibragim Kulshimbayev, Kazakh first vice minister of emergency situations, special control and rescue posts with rescuers on duty around the clock so as to reduce the time of their arrival to scenes of accidents are being created in mountainous areas.

    «Work is ongoing to create a single tourist navigation system and launch the smart-navigator Tau Go app for amateur mountain hikers to be integrated with the database of the emergency situations departments. Work is underway to digitize 2GIS-referenced tourist routes in mountains to be available offline,» said the vice minister.

    To ensure tourists' safety in mountains 14 cabins for tourists to wait out and receive emergency first aid kits were built in mountainous areas in Almaty.

    Kulshimbayev added that 14 rescue efforts for 147 tourists in mountains have been carried out this winter in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary