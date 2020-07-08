Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    Tatarstan experts to help E Kazakhstan treat coronavirus

    8 July 2020, 19:36

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Experienced experts of Tatarstan will arrive in East Kazakhstan to help doctors treat people diagnosed with coronavirus,» East Kazakhstan Governor Danial Akhmetov told an online briefing.

    Governor Akhmetov talked over phone with the President of Tatarstan. He added that the deputy governor held talks with the Healthcare Minister of Tatarstan.

    Above 20 highly skilled specialists will arrive soon in East Kazakhstan to consult local doctors and coronavirus-positive patients to speed up their recovery.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west