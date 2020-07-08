Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Tatarstan experts to help E Kazakhstan treat coronavirus

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 July 2020, 19:36
Tatarstan experts to help E Kazakhstan treat coronavirus

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Experienced experts of Tatarstan will arrive in East Kazakhstan to help doctors treat people diagnosed with coronavirus,» East Kazakhstan Governor Danial Akhmetov told an online briefing.

Governor Akhmetov talked over phone with the President of Tatarstan. He added that the deputy governor held talks with the Healthcare Minister of Tatarstan.

Above 20 highly skilled specialists will arrive soon in East Kazakhstan to consult local doctors and coronavirus-positive patients to speed up their recovery.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final