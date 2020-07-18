Tatarstan doctors arrive in Kazakhstan to help fight coronavirus

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of the Akim of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov 12 doctors from the Republic of Tatarstan have arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk for medical assistance and consultations in the treatment of coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the regional information center.

The East Kazakhstani doctors will be assisted by such Russian specialists as anesthesiologist-resuscitator, a radiologist, a pulmonologist, doctors and workers of infectious diseases hospitals. The group of doctors is headed by the first deputy chief physician for the medical department of the Republican Clinical Hospital of Tatarstan Marsel Minnulin.

It is worth noting that Akim of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov held negotiations with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in order to attract specialists from Tatarstan.