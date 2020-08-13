Go to the main site
    Tatar-inform congratulates on Kazinform’s 100th year

    13 August 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In celebration of Kazinform’s 100th anniversary, the Tatar-inform team sent a congratulatory letter wishing new interesting news stories, exclusives and outstanding journalistic work, Kazinform reports.

    «It is symbolic that your centenary coincides with the centenary of the TASSR and the 30th anniversary of the Tatar-inform news agency. The Republic of Tatarstan always treats the fraternal people of Kazakhstan with attention and mutual assistance,» reads the congratulatory letter.

    Notably, today, August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform marks its 100th anniversary. The agency was established back in 1920.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

