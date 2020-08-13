Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Tatar-inform congratulates on Kazinform’s 100th year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 17:00
Tatar-inform congratulates on Kazinform’s 100th year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In celebration of Kazinform’s 100th anniversary, the Tatar-inform team sent a congratulatory letter wishing new interesting news stories, exclusives and outstanding journalistic work, Kazinform reports.

«It is symbolic that your centenary coincides with the centenary of the TASSR and the 30th anniversary of the Tatar-inform news agency. The Republic of Tatarstan always treats the fraternal people of Kazakhstan with attention and mutual assistance,» reads the congratulatory letter.

Notably, today, August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform marks its 100th anniversary. The agency was established back in 1920.


Mass media   Events   Kazakhstan   Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events