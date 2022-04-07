TASR clinches a deal with Italian ANSA News Agency

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) signed an agreement with the Italian ANSA news agency to enable the mutual use of each other’s news service in English and photographs, TASR reports.

It is TASR’s first-ever partnership agreement with the Italian news agency.

The deal was inked in Bratislava by the chief executive officers of TASR and ANSA, Vladimir Puchala and Stefano De Alessandri, respectively, in the presence of Italian Ambassador to Slovakia Catherine Flumiani.

«It’s an honour for us to collaborate with ANSA, a major and internationally respected agency. Firming up the cooperation between traditional and established brands is the way to counterbalance untrue information in the public space,» said Puchala.

Puchala pointed out that ANSA will thus be included among other important foreign news sources for TASR, such as AP, AFP and DPA. «The ANSA news will augment our offer for subscribers and the public not only in the sphere of politics and economy but also, for instance, tourism,» he added.

According to Puchala, the deal opens the door to further partnership in online projects as well. The contract with ANSA is for two years, with an option of extension.

Meanwhile, De Alessandri expressed satisfaction with this new collaboration, which joins the numerous and important partnerships activated by ANSA with the most important agencies in the world. «This new agreement will contribute to increasing mutual knowledge of our countries, as well as constituting an excellent opportunity for our subscribers who today have an even more complete and widespread information offer,» said De Alessandri.

At the moment, TASR is engaged in contractual collaboration with more than 20 foreign news agencies. In autumn 2021, TASR signed a partnership agreement with Turkish news agency Anadolu and a contract on the use of English news service with Reuters.

ANSA is the leading wire service in Italy, owned by a cooperative of news organisations. It is the largest Italian news agency and covers both national and international events, with more than 500 employees and offices in more than 70 countries. ANSA distributes news reports in Italian, English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic.

Both ANSA and TASR happen to be Kazinform News Agency’s partners.