Tasmagambetov relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a decree of the Head of State Imangali Tasmagambetov was relieved of his post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation in connection with reaching retirement age, Akorda informs.

Imangali Tasmagambetov was born in 1956. He graduated from the Ural Pedagogical Institute named after A.S. Pushkin.

Over the years he served as Assistant to the President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education and Culture, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, First Assistant to the President. In 1999 he was named Akim of Atyrau region, in 2000 he was again appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2002 he served as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2003 he was appointed to a post of State Secretary of Kazakhstan. In 2004, he was appointed head of the Presidential Administration. Within the period of December 2004 - April 2008 he served as Akim of Almaty city and within April 2008 - October 2014 - Akim of Astana. In October 2014 he was appointed to a post of Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In September 2016 - February 2017 he served as Deputy Prime Minister. In February 3, 2017 Tasmagambetov got the post of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia.