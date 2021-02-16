Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Task is to provide economic growth of around 3% in 2021, Kazakh Economy Minister

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 February 2021, 10:22
Task is to provide economic growth of around 3% in 2021, Kazakh Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The task for this year is to provide economic growth of around 3%,» the Kazakh National Economy Minister, Asset Irgaliyev, said.

«Taking into account the goals set by the President and those outlined in the Nur Otan election program there were defined target indicators that should be achieved in 2021. First of all, it is crucial to ensure economic growth of 3% in 2021. To this end targeted parameters were determined for each industry and region,» he told the Government meeting.

He added that one of the key tasks is to attract investments up to KZT 15.4 trln in 2021.

According to him, this year plans to ensure GRP growth up to 3%. It is targeted to attract KZT 725 bln of investments. 662,000 sq m of housing will be put into operation, and 34,000 jobs will be created this year.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region