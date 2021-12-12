Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tashkent hosts solemn reception dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 December 2021, 13:17
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A solemn reception, dated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, was held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Ambassador Darkhan Satybaldy addressing those present noted the country’s achievements for the years of independence, peaceful and integration initiatives in disarmament and declaring Central Asia region nuclear-free. The diplomat noticed high level of bilateral interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and further potential in strengthening ties.

1st Deputy PM of Uzbekistan Achilbai Ramatov highlighting friendship between two fraternal nations congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, legislative and executive branches of the Government, creative intelligentsia of Uzbekistan attended the solemn event.


