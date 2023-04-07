Tashkent hosts event marking 100th birth anniv of Kazakh detective fiction pioneer Kemel Tokayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – A literary evening dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Kazakh detective fiction founder Kemel Tokayev took place in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the event, Bakytzhamal Osspanova, Kazakh National Library Director, told the guests about the major milestones of life and creative work of Kemel Tokayev.

«Kemel Tokayev was the master of fiction, playwright, founder of detective genre of Kazakh prose, and Great Patriotic War veteran. His first collection ‘Zhuldyzdy zhoryk’ came out in 1954. His novels and stories ‘Soldat ushyel’, ‘Osoboye porucheniye’, ‘Posledniy udar’, ‘Nochnoi vystrel’, ‘Delo bylo v Sarbagane’, and many others are widely acclaimed beyond Kazakhstan,» said Osspanova.

The holder of the 1st and 2nd class Orders of the Patriotic War, two Medals of Valor held senior posts in the republican newspapers. In 1980-1984, Kemel Tokayev was a literary advisor to the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, she told.

Kemel Tokayev’s prolific work in detective and adventure fiction led him to become the founder of detective fiction in Kazakhstan.

«We are glad to have this opportunity to hold today the round table and book exhibition devoted to the 100th anniversary of the Kazakh writer in Uzbekistan as part of the cultural and humanitarian cooperation, yet again confirming our deep cultural and literary ties,» said the Kazakh National Library Director.

Baktygali Aizhigitov, who is studying the life and creative work of Kemel Tokayev, said that the events’ aim is to promote the creative legacy of the prominent writer, bringing up the youth and upcoming generation in a spirit of patriotism, and civic-mindedness, love of the homeland, and loyalty.

To promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage 128 books issued as part of the national program ‘Cultural Heritage’ were gifted to the Alisher Navoi National Library of Uzbekistan. The copies of the manuscripts about the history and culture of ancient Khwarazm wrote by Husayn Kashifi as well as The World of Alisher Navoi were given.

Mukhtarama Muradova, representative of the international department of the Uzbek National Library, thanked the Kazakh delegation members for the event.

«Today, Uzbekistan’s largest library holds a significant event, marking the 100th birth anniversary of prominent Kazakh thinker and playwright Kemel Tokayev, whose works are familiar to Uzbeks. There is a corner of Kazakh literature in our library where readers enjoy getting familiarized with the history and culture of Kazakhstan,» she said.

A screening of the documentary about Kemel Tokayev ‘Onegeli omir’ and a book exhibition devoted to the writer’s life and creative work featuring the author’s works, magazines published under his editorship, articles and periodical publications, materials about his life and work took place.

The event brought together poets and writers, literary scholars, public figures, representatives of Kazakh diaspora, journalists, and ordinary readers.