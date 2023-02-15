Tartyl Fest winner pursues lifelong dream of representing Kazakhstan at World Pull-Up Championships

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Egor Nokin will represent Ust-Kamenogorsk at the upcoming republican grand finale of Tartyl Fest (Pull-Up Competition). It has been a lifelong dream of the Grade 11 student to take part in such mass sports events, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Egor, 17, is a student of the secondary school №39 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He has been going in for sport since early childhood following the footsteps of his grandfather, the master of sports in ski racing. Unsuccessful in ski racing, Egor switched to winter polyathlon.

Pull-ups has always been something Egor and his friends enjoyed as a pastime. However, it took Egor some time to realize this is something he was fond of and good at. His current personal record is 33 pull-ups.

After learning about the Tartyl Fest from an Instagram post, the teenager decided to take a plunge and participate in the competition to put himself to a test.

As luck would have it, Egor beat all opponents in his 55-70 weight category among teenagers by pulling himself up 28 times and claiming the victory. Now the 17-year-old gears up for the upcoming grand finale in Astana. But, the ultimate dream is to represent Kazakhstan at the World Pull-Up Championships.

The World Pull-Up Championships is a longstanding dream of the young athlete pushing him to work even harder.

Egor praised the level of organization of the Ust-Kamenogorsk edition of the Tartyl Fest, expressing confidence the grand finale in Astana will be even better. He sees Tartyl Fest as a way to popularize healthy lifestyle and sport and hopes it will continue in the future.

The regional stage of the Tartyl Fest took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk on August 30 last year.

The grand finale in the Kazakh capital slated for this Saturday, February 18, will bring together 170 athletes from regions of Kazakhstan aged 14-51.