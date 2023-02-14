Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tartyl Fest: Sport is my hobby and job, says finalist Akhmet Terlikbayev

14 February 2023, 18:12
Tartyl Fest: Sport is my hobby and job, says finalist Akhmet Terlikbayev

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Master of sport in powerlifting Akhmet Terlikbayev is to vie in the Tartyl Fest Grand Finale on February 18, 2023, in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akhmet, the winner of Tartyl Fest competition in Ust-Kamenogorsk, is a personal coach. The 32-year-old started doing sports in childhood, taking on wrestling early on.

«While in school, a classmate brought me to do freestyle wrestling. I did not hesitate and agreed. I have been doing pull-ups since I was a child,» says the Tartyl fest finalist, boasting his personal record of 30 pull-ups in a row.

«The competition in Ust-Kamenogorsk was held at a high level. There were many contenders. I trained on a daily basis and was sure of my victory,» he said, adding that he did not even know about the project.

Akhmet outperformed his contenders in the +90kg category after pulling up 24 times. Vadim Salmankhanov was second and Adilet Abylgazinov was third with 17 and 15 pull-ups, respectively.

«I'm looking forward to participating in competitions in bodybuilding and powerlifting and achieving high results in the future. Sport is my hobby and job,» says Akhmet.

He went on to say that competitions such as Tartyl Fest (Pull-up competition) are important, expressing his hope that the tournament will be held on an annual basis.

Notably, the Tartyl Fest Grand Finale scheduled for February 18 is to bring together 170 athletes aged from 14 to 51.


Photo from the personal archive of Akhmet Terlikbaev


Related news
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Теги:
Sport  
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstan Falconry Championship kicks off in Atyrau rgn
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to see thrilling face-offs after intriguing ATP 500 draw
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Kazakh capital to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News