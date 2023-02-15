Tartyl Fest is the world’s biggest festival, record holder Zhakupov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The now-running Tartyl Fest (Pull Up Competition) of Kazakhstan is the world’s largest sports event,» brand ambassador of the project, street workout record breaker Aitym Zhakupov said.

«Today Kazakhstan is the world’s number 1 in terms of street workout development since Kazakhstan is the only country to support this discipline nationwide. One of the indicators is that there are specialized workout grounds installed countrywide. Besides, Tartyl Fest is held for the first ever time around the world,» Zhakupov told Oyan program on Khabar TV Channel.

According to one of the festival organizers Yerkin Tashev, the key is to let athletes get closer to their goals and dreams through the festival. The Tartyl Fest finalists will vie for top honors at the World Street Workout Championship.

As earlier reported, the Tartyl Fest grand finale will take place on February 18 in Astana. The prize pool totals 54 million tenge. The winner will earn 3 million tenge, and the runner-up will get 2 million tenge. 1 million will be offered for the 3rd place.

170 athletes from around the country aged 14-51 years old will take part in the grand finale in 9 age categories.

The competition will be held in the territory of the EXPO at 12:00 and broadcast live on Jibek Joly TV Channel. The competition is initiated by the DARA talent support fund under the Kazakh President. The 1st Tartyl Fest took place between July 10 and September 6, 2022, in 20 cities in Kazakhstan. The rules are simple. The participants should pull up correctly achieving the most consecutive pull-ups.

Photo: press service of Tartyl Fest