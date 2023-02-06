Tartyl Fest festival propagates sport - Yerlan Keukenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 32-year-old PhD student of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Keukenov from Astana competed in the final stage of the Tartyl Fest National Pull-Up Tournament and showed one of the best results in his weight division, Kazinform reports.

Yerlan pulled up 26 times and took 1st in his 80-90kg weight group.

In an interview with Kazinform, Yerlan said he is a world-class athlete and champion of Kazakhstan in arm-lifting. He also holds master of sports title in street-lifting and barbell curls.

According to him, the festival stimulates the youth to do sports and propagates sport.

Earlier it was reported that on February 18 Astana will host the grand finale of the Tartyl Fest National Pull-Up Tournament, which will bring together the winners of regional qualification tournaments. A total of 170 athletes aged 14-51 will participate in the event.