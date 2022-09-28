Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Taraz unveils monument to Sherkhan Murtaza
28 September 2022, 11:00

Taraz unveils monument to Sherkhan Murtaza

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A monument honoring writer Sherkhan Murtaza unveils today in Taraz. Born in Zhambyl region he is a soviet and Kazakh writer, public and political figure, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, merited worker of culture of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the state prize of Kazakh SSR.

On September 28 he would turn 90.

Various events dated to the 90th anniversary of the great Kazakh writer will be held in the region.

Notaby, in 2009 the Sherkantanu research centre opened at the International Taraz Innovations Institute which made a great contribution to studying the writer’s heritage.


