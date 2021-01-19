Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Taraz to build 8 new schools this year

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 January 2021, 15:18
TARAZ. KAZINFORM The Zhambyl region Governor surveyed the construction progress of a number of schools in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

School #4 has a new building now. The 180-seat school project cost KZT 693 mln. It was built within a record short time, just 7 months.

An additional building will be constructed on the territory of school #16 for 348 seats. 1,500 schoolchildren are studying there now in two shifts.

As the head of the education department Gulnar Khodzhabergenova said, 6 new schools opened last year, 8 more will unveil in 2021.

