    Taraz opens centre for children with special needs

    28 May 2022, 11:49

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM On the eve of the International Children’s Day a centre for children with special educational needs opened in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

    City mayor Yerzhan Zhilkibayev took part in the opening ceremony. The new centre is located in Karasu district. The centre is called to help people with special needs get profession and start own business.

    Besides, the Palace of Schoolchildren was unveiled in the city. Some 100 children have an opportunity to get skills there. There are 81 sections.

    Notably, construction of a therapeutic horse riding centre is underway. It is funded by private investors. The centre is expected to open its doors this year.

    The city also plans to built a youth centre, tennis courts, a field and track center and an ice arena.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

